Story by Rusty McCracken

BELLWOOD – Coaches love to see their teams bounce back after tough losses, and such was the case for the Curwensville softball team on Saturday afternoon. After dropping a 1-0 game on Friday, the Lady Tide put good offensive numbers in the book to back strong pitching in a 13-0 win over Bellwood-Antis.

Addison Siple was once again dominant in the circle allowing just two Blue Pirate hits while striking out 10 batters in five innings and walking no one. On offense, eight different batters had at least one hit for the Lady Tide.

Addison Butler, with a lead-off single to center, set up the only run Curwensville would need on the day. The quick sophomore stole second and was able to move to third on a ground out. Senior Teagan Harzinski drove a base hit to left to bring Butler home for the 2-0 advantage.

In the second, Alaina Reitz picked up a hit between two walks to load the bases for Butler. The Tide catcher made it two-for-two with a second liner to center that plated two runs. On the afternoon, Butler was three-for-four with two RBI and two runs scored. Harzinski and Addison Warren added two hits each in the game.

Curwensville added two insurance runs in the fourth aided by Butler’s third hit. However, the ball game was put on the shelf in the fifth when eight runs crossed the plate. Hits by Warren (2), Ava Hainsey, Ava Olosky, Siple, and a double by Shyanne Rudy made the mercy rule a possibility, and a three-up and three-down bottom of the fifth ended the game.

Curwensville moves back over the .500 mark with a 7-6 record overall and 4-6 in the ICC North League. Due to the postponements of last week, the Lady Tide will host Moshannon Valley on Monday, Mount Union on Tuesday, and Penns Manor on Thursday before traveling to North Star on Saturday for a double-header..

Monday’s game with the Damsels will also be Senior Night at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.

Score by Innings

R H E

Curwensville 120 28x x 13 12 0

Bellwood-Antis 000 00x x 0 2 1

CURWENSVILLE – 13

(C) Addison Butler 4 2 3 2, (RF) Ava Olosky 4 1 1 2, (P) Addison Siple 4 1 1 1, (1B) Teagan Harzinski 3 1 2 1, (SS) Shyanne Rudy 4 1 1 2, (2B) Addison Warren 4 1 2 2, (3B) Ava Hainsey 3 2 1 0, (DP) Alaina Reitz 2 2 1 0, (LF/Flex) Sydney Simcox 0 0 0 0, (CF) Kaylie Shaw 0 1 0 0, (PH) Jenna McCartney 0 1 0 1, TOTALS: AB 28, R 13, H 12 RBI ) 1.

Bellwood-Antis – 0

(SS) Parker Martin 2 0 2 0, (2B) London McKee 2 0 0 0, (CF) Lainey Quick 1 0 0 0, (C) Ashlyn Snyder 2 0 0 0, (3B) Rowan Kyle 2 0 0 0, (RF) Cami Focht 2 0 0 0, (P) Amyra Snyder 2 0 0 0, (1B) Katalena Garman 1 0 0 0, (PH) Kaitlynn Hinish 1 0 0 0, (LF) Annalyse Bardell 1 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 16, R 0, H 2, RBI 0.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB

Curwensville – W – Siple 5 2 0 0 10 1

Bellwood-Antis – L – Snyder 5 12 13 11 2 5

Batting

2B – Curwensville: Rudy. SB – Curwensville – Olosky, Butler 2. HBP – Curwensville: McCartney. E – Bellwood-Antis: Snyder.

2023 Schedule final overall ICC

March score record record

20 W @ Brockway 21-0 1-0

28 L @GLENDALE 2-1 1-1 0-1

30 W WILLIAMSBURG 7-0 2-1 1-1

April

4 W BELLWOOD-ANTIS 6-4 3-1 2-1

6 W @ Penns Manor 9-1 4-1

11 L @ West Branch 9-3 4-2 2-2

13 L @ Mount Union 5-3 4-3 2-3

17 W @ Purchase Line 17-1 5-3

20 L JUNIATA VALLEY 2-1 5-4 2-4

25 L GLENDALE 13-0 5-5 2-5

27 W @Williamsburg 11-0 6-5 3-5

May

5 L WEST BRANCH 1-0 6-6 3-6

6 W @ Bellwood-Antis 13-0 7-6 4-6

8 MOSHANNON VALLEY

9 MOUNT UNION

11 PENNS MANOR

13 @North Star 11:00

15 @ Juniata Valley

16 @ Moshannon Valley

All game-times 4:30 unless otherwise noted.