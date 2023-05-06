CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) announces new members were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS).

NTHS is America’s highest award for excellence in career and technical education. To be eligible, students must have a minimum GPA of 93 percent in their CCCTC program of study, and have a 95 percent attendance record.

Members must have 20 hours of community service from the past two years and two letters of recommendation from community members.

The CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students at CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu or call us at 814-765-5308.

Pictured, in front from left, are: Jarett Anderson, Curwensville Area; Noah Baker, Curwensville Area; Skylee Gillingham, Clearfield Area; Trenadi Bloom, Clearfield Area; Olivia Hutton, Philipsburg-Osceola; Marlee Gasper, Curwensville Area; Hailee Irwin, Clearfield Area; and Samuel Hess, West Branch.

In the second row are: Jaylee Gill, Clearfield Area; Dayton Barger, Philipsburg-Osceola; Hunter Bell, West Branch; Fisher Hale, Clearfield Area; Kevin Hurley, West Branch; Alexander Depto, Philipsburg-Osceola; Warren Diethrick, Clearfield Area; and Jakodi Jones, Philipsburg-Osceola.

In the third row, from left, are: Calli Manno, Clearfield Alliance Christian School; Madyson Malinich, Philipsburg-Osceola; Benjamin Lombardo, Clearfield Area; Ryder Kuklinsk, Curwensville Area; Evan Krineski, Clearfield Area; Derrick Mikesell, Clearfield Area; Jolee Monoskey, Philipsburg-Osceola; and Kiersten McGarry, Philipsburg-Osceola.

In the back row, from left, are: Nicholas Thorp, Clearfield Area; Landon Weitoish, Philipsburg-Osceola; Jay-Laa Stark, Philipsburg-Osceola; Elizabeth Shimmel, Clearfield Alliance Christian School; Lauren Seger, Curwensville Area; Andrew Sedlak, West Branch; Montana Williams, West Branch; Madison Wooster, West Branch; and Addison Yatchik, West Branch.