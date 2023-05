Genevieve, (Debbie), Yotter passed to a new life May 1, 2023 at age 96. Born to Sydney and Charity Lockwood on January 11, 1927, mother had a long and interesting life. Mother stated many times since dad passed that she was ready to go. She died peacefully while in a coma from a stroke. Priscilla sang mom on her way […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/genevieve-debbie-yotter/