CURWENSVILLE — With the difficult weather that has occurred over the last week, getting on the baseball diamond has been a challenge. Either the heavy rain, or unsafe field conditions, left the Curwensville Golden Tide without an opportunity to play since the prior Thursday. With time running out to finish out all games, Curwensville officials decided some Saturday ball was on the docket. Curwensville would play host to not one, but two, games with the sun in the sky.

The afternoon matinee would feature the Juniata Valley Green Hornets coming in for competition, hoping to make up for the loss the Tide handed them earlier in the season. Both squads would have the same amount of hits on the afternoon, but it was timely hits and capitalizing on errors, that allowed the Green Hornets to upend the Tide, 4-2.

Juniata Valley got on the board first in the second inning. After pitcher Connor Harbst reached on an error, and managed to steal both second and third, Zack Dick managed to bring him home on a ground out, resulting in an RBI and the lone lead change of the game. One inning later, the Green Hornets would have the deciding inning, and did so in the strangest of ways.

Three consecutive bunts would load up the bases for the visitors, and also prompt some frustration from the Curwensville dugout. Head coach Derek Dixon came out for a team huddle, trying to get his team to focus on what had just occurred. Three infield hits loaded the bases, and Dixon was trying to get his team to refocus on their efforts. The next at-bat by Mason Buckley was not a bunt, but he locked in an RBI-single to shallow left field to bring in Reid Edwards. Two batters later, Harbst managed to help his own cause with an RBI-single to nearly the same location.

The 3-0 score at that point was more than enough for Harbst to secure his win on the afternoon. His five-inning effort only yielded two earned runs, each coming in the bottom of the third and fourth innings.

Each run came first on an sacrifice fly from Logan Kunkle, then an RBI-single by Cael Butler. Curwensville’s biggest struggle was getting runners in scoring position across home plate. In the fifth, with the bases loaded, Merek Sutika would battle hard, but grounded out to to short to end the inning.

After the Green Hornets added the fourth run in the fifth, Curwensville had already made the swap from Ayden Sutika at pitcher to Aidan Finn, who was in the lineup as the designated hitter. He would keep Juniata Valley from getting any more runs, but it was not enough. Sutika took the loss on the afternoon going four innings and yielding three runs one of them earned.

Ayden Sutika took the loss in the first game of the double-header, despite only giving up one earned run (Photo by D Parks)

The opportunity for Curwensville to tie it up came big in the seventh as both Andrew Pentz and Kunkle singled to put the tying runs on base. But, during that time, Pentz tried to hustle and steal third on a wild pitch, and got caught in a rundown for the second out. Fegert managed to get on base with a short hopper for an infield hit, putting the tying run back on base.

Unfortunately, Lawson Neiswender would pop up a 1-0 pitch to first base, ending the opening game in a losing fashion.

SCORE BY INNING

Juniata Valley 012 010 0 – 4 9 0

Curwensville 001 100 0 – 2 9 4

Juniata Valley – 4

Jacob Rodkey-cf 4120, Jordyn Couch-2b 4110, Mason Buckley-ss 4042, Connor Robinson-c 4000, Connor Harbst-p/lf 4111, Chris Deihl-lf/p 3000, Zach Dick-3b 3001, Ross Shea-rf 3000, Reid Edwards-1b 3110. TOTALS 32 4 9 4.

Curwensville – 2

Christian Fegert-cf 4010, Andrew Pentz-c 3010, Logan Kunkle-ss 3021, Ayden Sutika-p/3b 3000, Nik Fegert-cf 3020, Lawson Neiswender-1b 2000, Merek Sutika-rf 3100, Aidan Finn-dh/p 3110, Cael Butler-2b 3021. TOTALS 27 2 9 2.

LOB: 7/10

E: Butler, Neiswender-2, A. Sutika

ROE: Robinson, Dick, Harbst, Edwards

SF: Kunkle

FC: Robinson/N. Fegert, M. Sutika, A. Sutika

HBP: N. Fegert

GIDP: Deihl

SB: Rodkey, Buckley-3, Harbst-2/N. Fegert-2, C. Fegert, Finn, M. Sutika, A. Sutika

CS: Pentz

PITCHING

Juniata Valley: Harbst-5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 SO, 4 BB; Deihl-2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB.

Curwensville: A. Sutika-4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 SO, 0 BB; Finn-3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.

W-Harbst (2-3)

L-A. Sutika (2-2)

S-Deihl (2)

A few hours of rest gave the Tide a chance to regroup, get some nourishment, and also prepare for the second game of the double-header afternoon. The second half of the slate meant a contest against the Blue Devils of Bellwood-Antis. Hoping that the fresh opponent and having a game under their belt after being off for over a week would be a benefit, the Tide took to the field ready to go.

But, it ended up being a similar finish. Bellwood got out front early, and never looked back, handing Curwensville its second loss on the day, 10-3.

The Tide had to make some lineup adjustments from the earlier game. Getting the start in the second game was Neiswender. In addition, usual catcher Andrew Pentz was moved into right field as during the earlier contest he took a shot to his throwing hand during an at-bat that caused some discomfort. Rather than put more strain, he was moved to the outfield while Dante Lezzer got the start at catcher.

Lineup changes or not, Curwensville struggled in the opening inning as the Blue Devils put up half of their score right away.

Vincent Cocciotti got things going with an RBI-single to plate Nicholas Kost. Two batters later, Cam Swogger connected on a liner to deep center field, a two-RBI single that gave the visiting dugout a lot of mojo. A ground out by Tanner Swogger plated a fourth run, and a fielding error by Sutika at third brought in the fifth run of the inning.

That was more than enough for Kost, who would get the win on the afternoon in a three-hit performance.

After giving up two more runs over the next couple innings, Curwensville managed to get on the board in the bottom of the third. All those runs came courtesy of one swing of the bat. Sutika stared down a 1-1 pitch, and the heavy hitter blasted the ball to deep center field, going so far that center fielder Josh Dorminy was nearly going up the hill to retrieve the ball near the fence. It was enough for a three-RBI double to nearly cut the lead in half.

Unfortunately for Curwensville, that was as close as they would get as they were held out of plating any other runs. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils added three more in the final two innings. An RBI-single by Hunter Kyle in the sixth made the score 8-3, then Sutika struggled again with an error that allowed Kyle to score during the next at-bat. Curwensville’s issues on defense led to six errors in the game, including one in the seventh by Cayden Pierce that allowed the tenth run across the plate.

Neiswender took the loss on the afternoon, pitching only one and two-thirds innings, giving up six runs, with only three of them earned. Of the 10 runs during the second game, only half were earned.

The season is winding down for Curwensville (6-9), with next week being a rather short week of action. Weather permitting, they will be on the road for back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday, as they will travel to face Moshannon Valley to start the week, followed by Mount Union one day later. Both games are set for a 4:30 p.m. start.

SCORE BY INNING

Bellwood-Antis 511 002 1 – 10 9 1

Curwensville 003 000 0 – 3 3 6

Bellwood-Antis – 10

Nicholas Kost-p/lf 5110, Josh Dorminy-cf 5121, Zach Pier-c 2200, Vincent Cocciotti-3b/p 5122, Matt Berkowitz-ss 3200, Cam Swogger-1b 4132, Tanner Swogger-rf 3001, Hunter Kyle-ph 1111, Zach Gonzalez-2b 4000, Connor Bardell-lf/3b 4100. TOTALS 36 10 9 7.

Curwensville – 3

Logan Kunkle-ss/p/ss 3100, Shane Radzieta-ph 1000, Christian Fegert-cf 3100, Andrew Pentz-rf/ss/rf 1100, Lawson Neiswender-p/1b 3000, Ayden Sutika-3b 3013, Merek Sutika-rf/p 2000, Aidan Finn-dh 3000, Kyler Nelen-lf 2000, Evan McCartney-ph/lf 1000, Cael Butler-2b 2020, Cayden Pierce-ph/2b 1000. TOTALS 25 3 3 3.

LOB: 10/4

E: Cocciotti/Kunkle, McCartney, Pentz, Pierce, A. Sutika-2

ROE: Gonzalez-2, Dorminy, Cocciotti, Berkowitz, Bardell/Fegert

2B: A. Sutika

FC: Kunkle

HBP: Pier-2, Berkowitz

SB: Dorminy-2, Cocciotti, C. Swogger-2, Kost, Pier, Berkowitz, Bardell/Butler

PITCHING

Bellwood-Antis: Kost-3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 3 BB; Cocciotti-3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB.

Curwensville: Neiswender-1.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB; Kunkle-3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB; M. Sutika-2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB.

W-Kost (4-0)

L-Neiswender (0-3)

GOLDEN TIDE SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/20 @ Brockway 10 – 9 1 – 0

3/23 JUNIATA VALLEY ppd. 1 – 0

3/28 GLENDALE 2 – 12 1 – 1

3/30 @ Williamsburg 5 – 8 1 – 2

4/04 @ Bellwood Antis 8 – 6 2 – 2

4/06 HARMONY 5 – 7 2 – 3

4/06 HARMONY 4 – 7 2 – 4

4/11 WEST BRANCH 3 – 17 2 – 5

4/12 @ Cranberry 14 – 9 3 – 5

4/13 MT. UNION 1 – 15 3 – 6

4/17 @ Purchase Line 16 – 6 4 – 6

4/18 MO VALLEY ppd. 4 – 6

4/20 @ Juniata Valley 14 – 13 5 – 6

4/25 @ Glendale 5 – 4 6 – 6

4/27 WILLIAMSBURG 1 – 7 6 – 7

5/02 BELLWOOD ANTIS ppd. 6 – 7

5/04 @ West Branch ppd. 6 – 7

5/06 JUNIATA VALLEY 2 – 4 6 – 8

5/06 BELLWOOD ANTIS 3 – 10 6 – 9

5/08 @ Mo Valley

5/09 @ Mt. Union

5/15 CLEARFIELD