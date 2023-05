Carl W. Medsger, Jr., 85, of West Newton, died Thursday, May 4, 2023. He was born March 11, 1938 in West Newton, son of the late Carl and Thelma (Morrison) Medsger. Carl was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School and attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, working 20 years for Beckett Aviation and then 20 years for US Air. […]

