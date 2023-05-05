Story by Rusty McCracken

CURWENSVILLE – High school fans had been waiting all week to cheer for their favorite teams in a hard battle on the softball diamond, and the fans at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium on Friday were not disappointed. In the end, West Branch hoisted a 1-0 victory over Curwensville with most of the action coming out of the circle.

Fans may look forward to this kind of pitching duel for the next few years as Warrior sophomore Makena Moore and Golden Tide freshman Addison Siple battled pitch-for-pitch on the afternoon. Moore finished the contest with 16 strikeouts, allowing one hit and walking three batters. Siple allowed three hits while fanning 14 and walking seven, two of which were intentional.

The one stat that Moore needed to best her foe was an RBI double in the third inning. With two outs, catcher Greysyn Gable singled to left. A wild pitch advanced Gable to second before Moore doubled to left for the game’s only run.

Tide sophomore catcher Addison Butler spoiled Moore’s no-hitter with a single in the third inning. Butler was one of only five Tide hitters to reach base on the afternoon. West Branch stranded 10 baserunners through seven innings.

Curwensville drops to 6-6 on the season and holds a 3-6 record in the ICC-North league. West Branch climbs to 13-3 overall and 8-1 in the ICC-North

The Lady Tide will be back in action Saturday afternoon at Bellwood-Antis. The game will start at 2 p.m.

Score by Innings

R H E

West Branch 001 000 0 1 3 1

Curwensville 100 200 0 0 1 1

WEST BRANCH – 1

(3B) Brooke Bainey 1 0 0 0, (1B) Carsyn Wesesky 4 0 0 0, (C) Greysyn Gable 2 1 2 0, (P) Makena Moore 3 0 1 1, (CR) Jayley Coval 0 0 0 0, (SS) Kenzie Mactavish 4 0 0 0, (2B) Alaina Royer 2 0 0 0, (CF) Mallory Graham 3 0 0 0, (RF) Hannah Betts 2 0 0 0, (PH) K Woodring 1 0 0 0, (LF) C Wesesky 3 0 0 0. TOTALS: AB 25, R 1, H 3, RBI 1.

CURWENSVILLE – 0

(C) Addison Butler 3 0 1 0, (RF) Ava Olosky 3 0 0 0, (P) Addison Siple 2 0 0 0, (1B) Teagan Harzinski 3 0 0 0, (SS) Shyanne Rudy 3 0 0 0, (2B) Addison Warren 2 0 0 0, (3B) Ava Hainsey 3 0 0 0, (LF) Sydney Simcox 2 0 0 0, (DP) Jenna McCartney 1 0 0 0, (LF/Flex) Kaylie Shaw 0 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 22, R 0, H 1, RBI 0.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

West Branch – W – Moore 7 1 0 0 16 3

Curwensville – L – Siple 7 3 1 1 14 7 1

Batting

2B – West Branch: Moore. SB – West Branch: Gable2, Moore 2; Curwensville: Butler. E – West Branch: Mactavish; Curwensville: Harzinski;

2023 Schedule final overall ICC

March score record record

20 W @ Brockway 21-0 1-0

28 L @GLENDALE 2-1 1-1 0-1

30 W WILLIAMSBURG 7-0 2-1 1-1

April

4 W BELLWOOD-ANTIS 6-4 3-1 2-1

6 W @ Penns Manor 9-1 4-1

11 L @ West Branch 9-3 4-2 2-2

13 L @ Mount Union 5-3 4-3 2-3

17 W @ Purchase Line 17-1 5-3

20 L JUNIATA VALLEY 2-1 5-4 2-4

25 L GLENDALE 13-0 5-5 2-5

27 W @Williamsburg 11-0 6-5 3-5

May

5 L WEST BRANCH 1-0 6-6 3-6

6 @ Bellwood-Antis 2:00 p.m.

8 MOSHANNON VALLEY

9 MOUNT UNION

11 PENNS MANOR

13 @North Star 11:00

15 @ Juniata Valley

16 @ Moshannon Valley

All game-times 4:30 unless otherwise noted.