Detour will be in place through late June

DECATUR TOWNSHIP – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that a Clearfield County bridge repair project will get underway on Monday, May 15.

The bridge spans Little Beaver Run on Route 2007 (Parsonville Road) in Decatur Township, about one mile north of Brisbin. Repair work will improve the bridge condition from poor to good.

Originally built in 1940, the bridge is 20 feet long and carries an average of 270 vehicles daily.

Starting May 15, PennDOT will close this section of Route 2007 and an official detour will be in place. The detour will direct motorists to use Route 2014 (Schoolhouse Road) and Route 153. The closure and detour are expected to be in place through June 23.

Work activities on this project include removing the existing steel parts of the bridge and replacing them with concrete beams and new concrete deck.

PennDOT will also repair abutments, beam ends, guide rail and posts at all four corners. abutment repairs, beam ends, and repairs to the guide rail and posts at all corners. Clearfield County PennDOT maintenance will perform all work.

PennDOT reminds motorists to use caution through work zones, obey posted speed limits and detour signage and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.