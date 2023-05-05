HUNTINGDON — After having three postponements thus far for the week, the Clearfield Lady Bison took advantage of their first game in a week by defeating the Huntingdon Lady Bearcats 8-3 on Thursday afternoon, earning a season sweep after a 13-7 win on their home field back on April 11.

The hosts plated the first run of the game as leadoff hitter Isadore Kazmarski led off the bottom of the first inning with a single off of the centerfield fence and eventually scored on a groundout.

The Lady Bison answered right back in the top of the second inning, plating three runs, the big blow being a two-run double by shortstop Ruby Singleton, one of three Singleton hits on the day. Centerfielder Aevril Hayward went back-to-back on the doubles, trading places with Singleton, giving the visitors a 3-1 lead.

Ruby Singleton ended the day with three hits in the Lady Bison win over Huntingdon (Photo by J Siegel)

A pitching change for the Lady Bearcats from starter Jordyn Patrick to reliever K Williams worked out for Huntingdon, as Williams kept Clearfield off of the scoreboard for three innings before a big 4-run sixth inning gave the Lady Bison some breathing room making the score 7-1.

Catcher Anna Twigg got the rally started with a lead off walk. Left fielder Madi McBride then laid down a perfect bunt for a base hit to put two runners on with no outs. First baseman Haley Billotte, with two strikes, ripped a double to right to score both Twigg and McBride. Singleton’s single, and advance on the throw, put two runners in scoring position with no outs. After inducing two outs with no further scoring, it looked like Williams would get out of the inning only down 5-1. Pinch hitter Eve Siegel had other ideas as she doubled to right center, scoring Billotte and Singleton, breaking the game open at 7-1.

The Lady Bearcats didn’t go down without a fight, as they answered right back with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to bring the score to 7-3 with one inning remaining.

With one out in the seventh, Faith Gardner worked 4-pitch a walk, and made it to third on McBride’s double. A walk to Billotte loaded the bases with one out. Another walk, this one to Singleton, scored Gardner, making it 8-3. Williams made it out of the inning with no further damage.

Freshman first baseman Haley Billotte played a solid game at first and had two hits

Starting pitcher Alaina Fedder gave up a double to start the final at bat for the home team, but then shut the door with three straight outs to give the Lady Bison their third win in four games and making their season record 6-7.

Fedder’s complete game was a three hit, six strikeout performance.

The Lady Bison have Friday and the weekend off before they begin a four game week by hosting Penns Valley on Monday at the Bison Sports Complex. The Lady Rams defeated the Lady Bison 4-1 back on April 14.

Clearfield 030 004 1 8 11 0

Huntingdon 100 002 0 3 3 1\

CLEARFIELD — 8

SS Ruby Singleton 4233, CF Aevril Hayward 5011, P Alaina Fedder 5000, RF Alexus Green 2000, PH Eve Siegel 1012, 2B Paige Houser 4000, 3B Sam Campolong 3010, PH Ava Lynch 1000, DP Faith Gardner 0200, flex/C Anna Twigg 0100, LF Madi McBride 4230, 1B Haley Billotte 3122, TOTALS 32 AB, 8 R, 11 H, 8 RBI.

HUNTINGDON — 3

Isadore Kazmarski 2210, Jordyn Patrick 2000, Izzy Reynolds 2001, Alivia Edwards 3012, C Fultz 3000, Leah Robb 3010, K Williams 3000, Aubrey Shope 3000, Abby Shope 2100, flex Peyton Hillard 0000, TOTALS 23 AB, 3 H, 3 R, 3 RBI

E – Hillard. 2B – McBride, Billotte, Singleton, Hayward, Siegel; Robb. SB – Billotte, Hayward.

PITCHING

Fedder (6-6) 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Patrick (L) 3.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 3 K

Williams 3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Lady Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/28 @ Bellefonte 3 – 10 0 – 1

3/31 @ Hollidaysburg ppd. 0 – 1

4/04 TYRONE 9 – 1 1 – 1

4/06 BALD EAGLE AREA ppd. 1 – 1

4/11 HUNTINGDON 13 – 7 2 – 1

4/12 @ St. Marys 0 – 17 2 – 2

4/14 @ Penns Valley 1 – 4 2 – 3

4/17 @ Bradford ppd. 2 – 3

4/18 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 13 – 3 3 – 3

4/20 BALD EAGLE AREA 0 – 11 3 – 4

4/24 HOLLIDAYSBURG 4 – 12 3 – 5

4/25 BELLEFONTE 0 – 10 3 – 6

4/27 @ Tyrone 5 – 4 4 – 6

4/29 @ Portage Tourney

4/29 vs. Central Cambria 0 – 4 4 – 7

4/29 vs. Rockwood 17 – 0 5 – 7

5/01 @ Bald Eagle Area ppd. 5 – 7

5/02 BRADFORD ppd. 5 – 7

5/03 @ Bald Eagle Area ppd. 5 – 7

5/04 @ Huntingdon 8 – 3 6 – 7

5/08 PENNS VALLEY

5/09 @ Bald Eagle Area

5/10 @ Hollidaysburg

5/11 @ Philipsburg-Osceola

5/16 PUNXSUTAWNEY

5/18 @ DuBois

5/19 BRADFORD