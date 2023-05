Helen Elizabeth Ann (Knaus) Boyle, 96, of Falls Creek, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Wednesday, May 3, 2023, while at her home. She was born on September 14, 1926, to the late Frank and Katherine (Kolan) Knaus in Falls Creek. Helen graduated from St. Catherine High School and worked for Penn Traffic in DuBois. She also worked […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/helen-elizabeth-ann-knaus-boyle/