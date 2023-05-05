Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is currently seeking additional part-time faculty in the subject areas of math and sociology for the 2023 summer and fall academic terms. Other applicants are also encouraged to join the pool of part-time faculty interested in teaching courses in the following subject areas: English Psychology Social Work History/US Government and Politics Philosophy Fine Arts Appreciation Music […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-math-and-sociology-faculty/