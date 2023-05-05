CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Revitalization Corp. is pleased to present Lisa Coval, director at Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, with the most recent Facade Grant award.

The library is among many downtown businesses that have benefited from the facade grant program facilitated by the CRC.

Main Street Manager Sue Diehl shared that since 2015, $60,000 has been awarded to business and property owners in the Clearfield Main Street area.

If you are a business owner or merchant in the downtown Clearfield area and are interested in the facade program, please contact Diehl at 814 765-6000 or e-mail disscoverclearfield@gmail.com.