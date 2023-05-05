Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants.
Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield Regional Police Department
|814-765-1647/48
|Name
|Age
|Address
|Violation
|Shannon A. Anderson
|31
|Woodland
|Retail Theft/Summons Undelivered
|Ryan W. Altmeyer
|38
|Clearfield
|Bad Checks/Failure to Pay
|Reagan P. Blazevich
|23
|Clearfield
|Disorderly Conduct/Summons Undelivered
|Cynthia A. Bradley
|61
|Brisbin
|Suspended License/Failure to Pay
|Richard A. Bratton
|50
|Clearfield
|Suspended License/Failure to Pay
|Daniel Brion
|35
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Summons Undelivered
|Pearl M. Bush
|21
|DuBois
|Suspended Registration/Failure to Pay
|George Clark
|47
|DuBois
|Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay
|Angel D. Coudriet
|40
|Clearfield
|Insurance Cancellation/Failure to Pay
|Brandon L. Davis
|32
|Clearfield
|Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay
|Heather R. Miller-Feaster
|37
|Osceola Mills
|Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay
|Walter R. Fedder
|78
|Curwensville
|Stop Sign Violation/Summons Undelivered
|Autumn M. Haag
|39
|Erie
|Suspended License/Failure to Pay
|Daniel F. Hess
|31
|Clearfield
|Driving Without License/Summons Undelivered
|Danealle E. High
|29
|Clearfield
|Suspended License/Failure to Pay
|Glee A. High
|48
|Clearfield
|Suspended License/Failure to Pay
|Amy M. Holt
|40
|Mahaffey
|Expired Registration/Failure to Pay
|Carrie A. Danielle Holt
|40
|Hyde
|Speeding/Failure to Pay
|Micah J. Hummel
|24
|Houtzdale
|Following Too Closely/Summons Undelivered
|Vivian M. Huey
|42
|DuBois
|Driving Without License/Failure to Pay
|Vaughn L. Humberson
|42
|Glen Richey
|Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay