DUBOIS – The Sandy Township Supervisors on Monday night voted to raise the height limit of “accessory buildings.”

Previously “accessory buildings” like garages and sheds were permitted to be 18 feet (ground to roof peak). Now it will generally be 22 feet but 25 feet in areas zoned residential-agriculture.

It was noted that residents may also seek an exception.

According to Township Code Enforcement Officer Pat Green, the original 18-foot height was to prevent residents from having above-garage apartments and from obstructing their neighbors’ view.

It was set ground to roof peak in order to prevent residents from having an A-frame style construction to maximize usable space above their garages.

Also, on Monday night, Glenn O. Hawbaker was awarded Sandy Township’s paving projects for 2023. Their bid was $1.160 million, which is about 20 percent lower than expected. As a result, the township will explore additional paving work that was cut from the original project bid.

In other business, Supervisor Bill Beers addressed some comments made by DuBois City Council Member Diane Bernardo.

He said Bernardo has accused the supervisors of trying to sell the region’s water supply by giving control to a municipal authority as part of the DuBois-Sandy consolidation process.

“That’s a misnomer,” said Beers.

Currently, city and township officials have different forms of governing their water and sewer systems.

Sandy Township has a municipal authority—a legally distinct entity—with a governing board that’s comprised of the five township supervisors.

DuBois City has its water and sewer systems established as departments within city government. Council serves as the decision-making authority.

Beers said “authorities are more transparent” than the city’s system, and it was the desire of the township for officials to explore establishment of a municipal authority to govern the new consolidated city’s water and sewer systems as they work through the consolidation process.

However, the consolidation’s Joint Board voted against exploration of a municipal authority system. The board is comprised of five township supervisors, five city council members and the mayor.

Supervisor Kevin Salandra said there was a lot of good discussion of an authority with their consultants, and that he wasn’t sure why Bernardo has raised this issue.

Supervisor Sam Mollica said he was silenced at council’s meeting, with Bernardo barring him from response while she spoke.

Sandy Township permits public comment following their meetings, allowing further discussion of business handled during the meeting.

Council, however, does not and so Mollica had no official chance to respond to Bernardo’s claims without an exception being made for him.

Mollica also disputed Bernardo’s statement that a municipal authority would just turn around and sell the system. “A city could sell the system just as easily.”