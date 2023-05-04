LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Clarion’s Carissa Giordano and Alyssa Stitt were recognized as all-conference selections on Tuesday afternoon, as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their 2022 softball postseason award winners. Giordano was named a First Team All-PSAC West selection in the outfield, while Stitt earned Second Team All-PSAC West outfielder honors. The First Team honors mark the second […]

