Modern Living Solutions by Greystar, a new modular manufacturer in Knox, Pennsylvania, is hiring! Prior experience is preferred, but not required. Minimum starting wage rate: $18/hour. $1,500 sign-on bonus. Comprehensive benefits including: Medical Dental Vision Life insurance 401k matching and many more options State of the art working environment and break area. Daylight shift. Apply online at: Careers (myworkdayjobs.com) OR […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-production-associate-positions/