Darlene Kay Waite, 76, of Punxsutawney, passed away April 30, 2023 at DuBois Nursing Home. She was born on March 25, 1947 in Mount Union, PA the daughter of the late Carl E. Randolph and Mildred Louella (Taylor). Darlene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was hard working and would do anything for anyone. She loved horses […]

