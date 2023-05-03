At its 33rd annual dinner meeting held Thursday, April 27, the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership presented its Employer of the Year award to The GEO Group Inc.

The GEO Group Inc. owns and operates the Moshannon Valley ICE processing center located in Decatur Township.

“We are pleased to recognize The GEO Group Inc. as our employer of the year, said Karen Blair, first vice president of the MVEDP board of directors.

“This company has made a tremendous impact on our area economy, with taxes paid, living wage jobs and the millions spent each year with other businesses in the area,” she said.

Approximately 80 people attended the annual dinner meeting on April 27. The event was held at The View.

Businesses from throughout Centre and Clearfield counties were represented as well as county commissioners from both counties.

Sponsors of the event included CNB Bank, Fulton Bank, Juniata Valley Bank and Mid Penn Bank.

“The Partnership is now 35 years old and we have held 33 annual dinner events,” said Stan LaFuria, executive director of the MVEDP.

“We did not hold our dinners during the first two years of the COVID-19 epidemic.”

Also at the dinner, the Philipsburg Revitalization Corp. honored the MVEDP for the 35 years that the MVEDP has been providing economic development, community development and chamber of commerce services to the region.

Eric Rusnak, president of the PRC board of directors, provided an update on the work of the PRC and assisted in presenting the award to the MVEDP.

“It is great for the MVEDP to be recognized for our work over the past 35 years,” said LaFuria. During his acceptance remarks, LaFuria commented about the distressed and depressed economy that existed here in the 1980’s and 90’s.

“For years at that time, any positive press release that we would submit to the media would eventually still lead to statements about the depressed economy here.

“And now, 35 years later, we have here the GEO/Moshannon Valley Processing Center, Walmart Distribution Center, Houtzdale SCI, CenClear, the CIU 10, Diamondback Truck Covers, Lee Industries, Advanced Powder Products, PMG Pennsylvania Corp., Organic Climbing, REICHdrill, UMI Performance, Drucker Diagnostics, an expanded Windy Hill Village and numerous other small businesses here that have very much changed our economy for the better,” he said.

“We can’t say enough about the significance of The GEO Group to our region,” said LaFuria.

“Their current employment is over 335, they are the largest taxpayer in the Philipsburg-Osceola School District, and they spent $32.9 million in 2022 on employee salaries, taxes, and with other area businesses.

“We are pleased and proud to have The GEO Group here in our area. There were so many people that worked diligently to keep the original Cornell Companies project on track here over the seven-year period between the 1999 groundbreaking ceremony and its opening in May 2006.”

“All the local elected officials, citizens of the area that supported the project, and the MVEDP’s board of directors that wanted this project in this area should be recognized at this time,” he said.