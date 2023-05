Robert L. Fye Sr., 80, DuBois, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at his home. Born May 2, 1942, he was the son of the late Helen Williams. On January 10, 1962, he married Ruth (Maines) Fye in Clearfield, PA. She survives. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He was a mechanic by trade. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-l-fye-sr/