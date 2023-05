Miles E. Gelnett, 81, DuBois, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born February 12, 1942, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Arthur B. and Elsie (Rudolph) Gelnett. On October 12, 1968, he married Leah (Fuller) Gelnett at the Assembly of God Church in DuBois. She survives. Miles graduated from the DuBois Area High […]

