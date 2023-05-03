Organizers for the upcoming Central PA Mountains Food & Music Festival on June 9 & 10 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds are pleased to announce the entertainment line-up for the event.

Nashville recording artist, Daniel E. Johnson will perform as headliner. Johnson has shared the stage with Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker and more; and is revered in media reports “as a name you should pay attention to.”

Johnson’s country music talent and songs display a wide spectrum of emotion, from good-time songs all the way to heartbreak. His EP, “All We Ever Knew” with the single, “American Hearts,” debuted at #11 on the Country iTunes Chart with over 1 million streams.

Daniel and his band plan to keep the audiences on their feet with his revitalizing energy and touching, sentimental new release, “When I Drink I Do.”

Susan Vitullo from Visit Clearfield County said, “If you like great country music, then you are not going to want to miss Johnson’s performance,” noting that the entire event is free including all of the musical performances.

Other festival performances include: The Clairvoyants, Matt Day, Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band, and Brandon Guiffre.

In addition to the musical entertainment, the festival is hosting a display of artisan vendors showcasing hand-made good and specialty food items. Attendees can expect to see vendors offering meats, produce, baked goods, dairy, flowers, ready-to-eat foods, spices, coffee and more. Vendor applications can be obtained by emailing pafoodmusic@yahoo.com.

The hours are Friday from 5 p.m. to close and Saturday from Noon to close. Full festival schedule can be viewed HERE.

The event is sponsored by CNB Bank, Visit Clearfield County, Bigfoot Country 102.1 and 101.3; Passport 98.5 and 101.7; and POP 93.1 and 95.9; Novey Recycling, the Clearfield Fair & Park Board and GANT News.

Attendees are encouraged to visit https://gantnews.com/foodmusicfest/ or the event facebook page https://www.facebook.com/centralpamountainfoodmusicfest for festival updates and announcements.