Angeline L. Gradizzi, 93, a resident of Highland View Health Center and formerly of Toby Road, Kersey, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Highland View. She was born June 10, 1929, in Jerome, PA, daughter of the late Joseph and Irene Benini Cilladi. Angeline attended Horton Township Schools and was formerly employed at St. Boniface School and Fox Township […]

