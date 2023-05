William Joseph Jarbeck, II, 75, of Punxsutawney, passed away on May 1, 2023, at his home. He was born May 21, 1947, to William J. Jarbeck, Sr., and Laura Jean Fonner Jarbeck, in Punxsutawney. Bill was a Vietnam War Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army as a heavy truck operator. Bill was a lifelong member of the American Legion, […]

