WOODLAND – A deceased body was discovered Tuesday morning in a wooded area near Interstate 80 in Woodland.

At approximately 10:25 a.m., Clearfield state police say a construction worker discovered the body between Hoopup Road and I-80 west 123 off-ramp.

The identity of the body is currently “unknown” at this time but will be released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

No further details were provided with the investigation ongoing by Troop C’s Major Case Team. Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 814-857-3800.