CLEARFIELD – A Saxton man who attacked employees of Penn Highlands DuBois East last year, pleaded guilty Monday during colloquy court.

Police say Sean Timothy Kolodziej, 40, assaulted two women, another patient, security and a police officer on May 26 at the facility.

Prior to sentencing, one of the victims addressed the court saying she felt the assault was pre-meditated before he grabbed her by the throat. She said he continued to threaten her after she got away from him.

Ryan Dobo, attorney for Kolodziej, explained that he has mental health issues, but he is accepting responsibility for his actions. He asked President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to make the sentences on his various charges concurrent.

Ammerman sentenced him to a total of three years and nine months to nine years in state prison for aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, resisting arrest and summary harassment. He must also pay over $1,200 in restitution and undergo a mental health evaluation.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, when police arrived, a patient, Kolodziej, was being restrained on the ground but was still fighting with multiple staff members.

An officer immediately assisted them and held down both of the defendant’s wrists. Kolodziej continued to resist and stated he wanted “out of this place” adding he would rather be in jail.

He also said he would take the officer’s gun if he needed to, to get him into jail, police said.

This officer took a position where he could hold Kolodziej’s arm behind his back and told him to stop fighting. Another officer arrived on the scene and assisted with handcuffing Kolodziej.

After he was secured, a staff member reported that the incident began after she went into his room to give him mediation. Kolodziej grabbed her around the throat and applied pressure, strangling her, she told the officers.

She was able to push him away and yelled for help. Kolodziej then followed her as she ran down the hall toward the nurse’s station where he tried to gain entry.

Next, he reportedly turned his attention to another employee whom he punched in the chest.

This second victim tried to escape into the nurse’s station, but he punched her again in the back, according to the report.

Next, he focused on the other patients in the hall.

Two of them tried to get away from Kolodziej, but he grabbed one of them by the neck and punched him approximately five to 10 times, this victim told police.

A security officer reportedly swung at and struck Kolodziej multiple times before he was able to tackle him, taking him to the ground.

Others helped restrain him, and this is the point at which the first officer arrived.

He was discharged from the hospital and taken into custody.