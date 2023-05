Emily D. Fairman, age 80, of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born on December 12, 1942 in Clearfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth A. and Thelma (Mann) Shaw. On April 21, 1961 she married William S. Fairman, III. He preceded her in death on October 7, 2015. She was […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/emily-d-fairman/