GOSHEN TOWNSHIP – Luke Scrbacic, 45, of Clearfield has been charged following an alleged stabbing Tuesday in Goshen Township.

The incident was reported at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to a news release issued by Clearfield-based state police.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Scrbacic had stabbed the victim during an argument over an iPhone.

The victim was transported from the scene by Clearfield EMS, then life-flighted to UPMC Altoona for treatment.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time, state police say.

Scrbacic has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, evidence tampering and reckless endangerment.

He’s incarcerated at Clearfield County Jail without bail, as he’s considered a “flight risk” and “risk to public.”

Scrbacic is currently scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 10 during centralized court.