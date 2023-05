Anna Bell Behrendt, 91, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Christ the King Manor in DuBois. She was born August 1, 1931 to Samuel and Anna Marie (Bianco) Parise in Walston. Anna was a member of Saint Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking and she loved her family. She is survived by […]

