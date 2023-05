Alice S. Morris, 96, of Punxsutawney, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born August 8, 1926, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Ethel (Sickles) and Harry Smith. On August 17, 1947, she married William M. Morris, who preceded her in death on October 9, 1989. Alice was a member of the First English Lutheran […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/alice-s-morris/