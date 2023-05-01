HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg policymakers appear unlikely to embrace a signature selling point in Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first budget: a tax credit for new police, teachers, and nurses. (Photo: The Pa. state Capitol. Some members of the legislature are skeptical of a tax credit Gov. Josh Shapiro is proposing. Photo credit: Tom Gralish / Philadelphia Inquirer) Article by Stephen […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/the-pa-legislature-appears-to-have-met-a-tax-break-it-doesnt-like-one-for-teachers-nurses-and-cops/