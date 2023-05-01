CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 1 – May 5, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Cleaning:

? Throughout County

Bridge Work:

? State Route: 3014 (Chest Twp)

Brushing:

? State Route: 729 (Glen Hope)

Mill & Fill:

? Sealing around patches

Mill & Patching:

? SR 453: (Curwensville to Boardman)

? SR 729: (Lumber City)

Mowing:

? Throughout County

Patching:

? Interstate 80: (MM 97 to 111 – East to West)

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0053 (County line to Irvona)

Shoulder Work:

? Interstate 80: (MM 120 to 137, East to West)

Sign Upgrades:

? Throughout County

Sweeping:

? Throughout County

Tail Ditching:

? SR 053: (County Line to Irvona)

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov or call 814-765-0524.