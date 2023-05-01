DUBOIS – Effective May 1, Penn Highlands Healthcare is lifting the mask mandate that has been in place at its hospitals, outpatient facilities, long-term care facilities, personal care facilities and physician offices for the past three years.

“With COVID-19 community transmission levels and hospital admissions declining, the time is right to lift the mask mandate at our health system,” explained Trina Abla, DO, MBA, system chief medical officer at Penn Highlands Healthcare.

Dr. Abla emphasized that masks are still strongly encouraged for people who are unvaccinated, immunocompromised or those who care for someone at high risk.

In addition, she assures patients and visitors that Penn Highlands Healthcare employees and physicians will continue to wear masks in clinical settings where masks are typically required.

“Our goal is to keep our patients, visitors, employees, physicians and volunteers safe. We will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and make adjustments to our policies accordingly,” added Abla.