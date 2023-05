James A. “Rabbit” Bish, age 83 of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at his home following an illness. Born July 3, 1939 in Oak Ridge, Armstrong County, he was a son of the late Edward T. Bish and Ruth Yeany Bish. He was a graduate of Summerville High School and a veteran of the United States […]

