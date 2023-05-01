MORRISDALE – The Forgotten Hearts Wild West Festival is planned for Saturday, May 6.

The third annual event will take place at the Morrisdale Rec Center, beginning at 9 a.m. It concludes with a fireworks display.

Live entertainment features hometown rock band “Agitated State,” as well as Sandy & the Country Crew line dancers.

There will be a state-of-the-art mechanical bull ride, a bouncy castle and horse/pony wagon rides.

Marshall Scott, Sheriff Dallas and Deputy Sheriff Chuck will again patrol town on the look-out for horse thieves and bank robbers.

And all those bad guys—causing all the havoc around this town—well, they will get thrown in jail.

“Beloved veterans” will receive special recognition for their service at 2 p.m., with dinner and a gift.

This year Tumbleweed Saloon will have various food options along with town favorites—sarsaparilla and root beer floats.

“Spend a day in the Wild, Wild West,” states an event press release. “Take a wagon ride and maybe even learn to line dance.

“Don’t forget to dress western … you may just win a prize.” Children can take their best shot at one of the games or a sack race.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle, charity auction and an array of vendors. Donated auction items must be on-hand before 9 a.m.

Forgotten Hearts Horse Sanctuary is a 501(c)3 non-profit that gives unwanted, slaughter-bound horses a “forever home.”

“Horses are one of God’s most beautiful, loving and magnificent creatures,” states the release, and we “save as many as we can.”

The sanctuary also welcomes people on-site to visit with and even ride its rescue horses.