CLEARFIELD- George DeHaven of Clearfield recently announced his bid for Clearfield Borough Council, Fourth Ward, and will appear in the No. 1 position on the May 16 Primary ballot.

DeHaven is a life-long resident of Clearfield, having graduated from Clearfield Area High School. After graduation, he worked in retail and then for Clearfield EMS.

On Sept. 11, 2001, he began his career in law enforcement, working for the Clearfield Borough Police Department until 2004.

At that time, he became a deputy for the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department, a position he still holds today.

DeHaven is a life-long member of the Hyde Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoys participating in local charity events.

He has two daughters, Skylar and Brooke, as well as two grandchildren.

DeHaven seeks the council position to represent the people of Fourth Ward, and will work diligently to try and resolve issues with the Stinky Run project.