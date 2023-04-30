HERSHEY, Pa. – Sometimes, drowning isn’t dramatic. There’s no flailing. No cries for help. It’s silent and insidious. It’s also often preventable — including incidents where children have drowned right in front of their parents who never even realized their child was in trouble. Jen Lau, manager of the Pediatric Trauma and Injury Prevention Program at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, shares what […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/the-medical-minute-how-to-protect-your-child-from-drowning/