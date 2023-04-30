William Giovanetti served our country in the United States Army. Name: William R. Giovanetti Born: September 1, 1946 Died: April 10, 2023 Hometown: Brookville, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army William Giovanetti served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969. He was also a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was laid to […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-vietnam-war-veteran-william-giovanetti/