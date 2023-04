Robert Lee Harmick, Jr., 61, of DuBois, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. He was born in DuBois, he was a son of the late Robert Lee Harmick, Sr., and Carol Alice (Shannon) Anderson. Bobby was a member of DuBois Area High School, Class of 1979, and served in the United States Marine Corps immediately following graduation. He was […]

