Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region has hundreds of miles of waterways to explore and most of them contain healthy populations of crayfish. The PA Fish and Boat Commission say that there are 13 species of native crayfish living in the state’s waterways. If you find a crayfish body on the stream bottom or along the shoreline, you may assume it is […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pennsylvania-great-outdoors-crayfish/