Dogs can feel lonely and bored while you are at your job, but you can help them feel better. Learn about how you can keep your dog busy while you’re at work.

When you come home from work, you may find that your dog is full of energy. That is likely because they had nothing to do while you were gone. If you would like to keep them more occupied, read below about how you can keep your dog busy while you’re at work.

Take Them to Daycare

One way to ensure your dog stays occupied and burns off energy is by taking them to a doggy daycare provider before you go to work. When your pet spends time in daycare, they will likely play with other dogs or get to run and exercise on the provider’s grounds. Your favorite animal will be ready for a nice nap when you bring them home afterward.

Leave Your TV or Radio On

Another way you can keep your dog busy while you’re at work is to leave your radio or TV on. The sights and sounds can keep them occupied and out of trouble. The sounds of classical music can also be very soothing to your pup, just as it is to many humans.

Give Them a Window View

You can also make your pet’s time away from you more interesting by ensuring they have access to a window view. As they sit or lie down by a window, they can watch people go past your house or apartment in your neighborhood and the animals in your trees or lawn. This view will make the hours pass much quicker for them.

Rotate Their Toys

You also can keep your dog interested in their toys by only leaving out four or five when you are gone. That way, they will view older toys as new when you switch them out for another group. However, if your four-legged friend has a specific toy that is their favorite, it is better to constantly leave it out for them.

Book a Playdate

A final way to keep your dog busy while you are gone is to book a playdate with a friend or family member who doesn’t mind watching your dog. Like daycare, it will allow them to socialize with others and feel less anxiety than when they are left alone.

With these strategies, you can make your dog’s time away from you a much more pleasant experience. You can repay them for all the loyalty and companionship they have given you.