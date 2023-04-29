CLEARFIELD – The Commonwealth University Clearfield location, and the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging, will host the final Life-long Learning Institute program the spring semester on Tuesday, May 9 in the academic building, room A131.

The program, Dehydration, will be held from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., presented by Dr. Amy Way, health sciences faculty member.

The program will discuss the importance of water in the human body, contributing to essential bodily functions, such as joint health, blood pressure regulation and kidney function.

Attendees will learn about fluid balance and how staying hydrated can lead to better health.

For more information, visit www.ccaaa.net and choose “classes” then “Lifelong Learning Institute.”

With ideas for a future session, call the Clearfield location office at 814-765-0559.