CLERFIELD – Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, a division of Mature Recourses, and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announce the distribution of Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) applications and checks by mail again this year.

Call 814-765-2691 to receive your 2023 application. The income eligibility has increased along with the monetary benefit that will be $50 in five $10 vouchers. Carefully read the guidelines below before ordering an application.

The SFMNP goal for 2023 is to increase the number of seniors receiving the benefits and increase the statewide check redemption rates.

Clearfield County seniors who are 60 years old or older before Dec. 31, 2023, and meet the income requirement are eligible for five $10 checks, an increase from $26 last year.

The household income eligibility guidelines are:

1 person – $26,973

2 people – $36,482

3 people – $45,991

4 people – $55,500

5 people – $65,009

6 people – $74,518

7 people – $84,027

8 people – $93,563

Income means before deductions such as income taxes, social security taxes, insurance premiums, charitable contribution, etc.

Each person in a household receiving vouchers must be 60 years of age or older, including spouses.

The SFMNP does not include seniors who are living in nursing home facilities, convents and residential facilities where meals are provided.

All 60-plus year-old residents living in Clearfield County that meet the income guidelines can receive their application by calling the CCAAA SFMNP phone number at 814-765-2691.

Follow the directions and your application will be mailed to you. Fill it out and return it in the enclosed envelope to receive your vouchers. Please leave only one phone message.

Meals on Wheels consumers will receive their applications with their noontime meal.

Distribution of checks will begin May 11, 2023, and end Sept. 30, 2023, or when supply is exhausted. Recipients have until Nov. 30, 2023, to use the checks at farm stands or markets.

For more information, call Alice at 814-765-2696, ext. 405.