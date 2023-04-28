DUBOIS, Pa. – One thousand seven hundred and thirty-five miles. If you drew a straight line between Bayamón, Puerto Rico, and DuBois, Pennsylvania, that is the approximate distance you would get. Although he has had stops in other locations along the way, that distance has been covered by Jorge Rodriquez in his lifetime. His journey has now brought him to […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-puerto-rico-to-pa-baseball-connects-jorge-rodriguez-to-penn-state-dubois/