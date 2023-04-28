TYRONE — The Lady Bison blew an early three run lead, then plated two runs in the top of the final inning to pick up their first road win of the year on Thursday, 5-4 over the host Tyrone Lady Golden Eagles.

Clearfield jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Ruby Singleton walked and stole second base to start the game. The Lady Bison’s hottest hitter, Aevril Hayward, then blooped a ball into “no-man’s land” in the middle of the infield putting runners on the corners. Starting pitch Alaina Fedder then helped her own cause with an RBI ground out to second base, scoring Singleton and moving Hayward to third. Designated player Faith Gardner then grounded out to the pitcher, who allowed Hayward to score when she threw to first for the second out of the inning.

The visitors added to their 2-0 lead with a solo run in the third. Second baseman Paige Houser beat out a bunt to start things off, then stole second. After an out, Hayward doubled to left field, her second of four hits for the game, scoring Houser and a 3-0 Lady Bison lead.

Tyrone answered right back in the bottom of the third, a lead off walk to Summer Shaw leading to a run.

The lead was narrowed to 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth when with two outs, Beth Peterson tripled and then scored on a passed ball.

The hosts then took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, once again starting the inning off with a walk. A bunt single then put two runners on. A second out on a ground ball put two runners in scoring position. An infield error tied the score at three each, then an RBI double by Kk Brodzina gave the Lady Golden Eagles their first lead of the game. A perfect relay from centerfielder Hayward to shortstop Singleton to catcher Anna Twigg prevented Tyrone from scoring an all-important insurance run.

Down 4-3 heading to their final at-bat, the Lady Bison needed a spark. They found it when reached first after a perfectly placed bunt went for an infield single to lead off the inning, and then stole second. Paige Houser also went small ball, the result being a throwing error at first which scored Billotte as Houser raced to second with the score now tied at four. After the first out of the inning, Hayward picked up her fourth hit of the game, this one the potential game-winner as Houser’s run put the Lady Bison up 5-4. Hayward stole second, but that’s where she was stranded at the end of the inning.

Two pitches by Fedder in the seventh led to two quick outs. An infield error gave the Lady Golden Eagles some hope, but Fedder induced a lazy fly to right fielder Alexus Green to end the game.

Now 4-6, the Lady Bison are scheduled to play Saturday in the Portage tournament, weather permitting.

Clearfield 201 000 2 5 8 2

Tyrone 001 012 0 4 8 1

CLEARFIELD — 5

SS Ruby Singleton 3100, CF Aevril Hayward 4142, P Alaina Fedder 4000, DP Faith Gardner 3001, 3B Sam Campolong 4000, RF Alexus Green 2010, PR Raigan Uncles 0000, C Anna Twigg 2000, PH Eve Siegel 1000, 1B Haley Billotte 3110, 2B Paige Houser 3220, LF/flex Madi McBride 0000. TOTALS 29 5 8 4

TYRONE — 4

2B Kk Brodzina 4020, DP Sam Shaw 4011, C Beth Peterson 4110, 3B Amariah Sprankle 4000, CF Allison Beeman 3120, RF Maci Lingenfelter 3110, SS M Rockwell 3010, 1B Emma Dibert 3000, P Summer Shaw 2100, LF/flex Emily Smith 0000. TOTALS 30 4 8 1

E – Houser, Billotte; Summer Shaw. 2B – Hayward – 2, Green; Brodzina. 3B – Peterson. HBP – Green. SB – Hayward – 2, Houser, Billotte, Singleton, Shaw.

Pitching:

Fedder (4-5) 7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Summer Shaw 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K