HYDE — A tough loss two nights earlier made Thursday’s contest for the Clearfield Bison a very important one. If for no other reason, being able to win after having a major let down after opening the week in the win column would boost morale. The problem was, the Tyrone Golden Eagles were coming in strong, and were looking extremely tough on this afternoon.

With their ace, Ross Gampe, taking the mound, the battle was won early, and quickly. Gampe would have a stellar performance, while Clearfield again struggled to get hits. In the end, the lack of hits meant lack of runs, as Clearfield fell, 8-0.

Gampe was dealing early and often, pitching a three-hit complete game in the win.

The Golden Eagles scored in the opening inning courtesy of an RBI-single by Landon Hamer, plating Zac Legars, while a fielder’s choice from Gage Miller allowed AJ Coleman to cross home.

In the end, those runs would be enough to give Tyrone the win, as Clearfield continued to struggle at the plate.

Despite having a couple opportunities with players on base, only a few times was a runner able to make it to second. Starting pitcher Hunter Rumsky did not have a bad game, pitching five and two-thirds innings and striking out eight. But, giving up eight hits along with seven runs, gave him the loss on the afternoon.

Tyrone would tack on some insurance runs in the sixth, as Hamer got things going with a two RBI-double. Kendall Lehner then took advantage of having the bases loaded to hit an RBI-single into center field, and then Ryan Seeger took his pinch-hit duties serious as he would ground into a fielder’s choice to plate the fourth run of the inning. Coleman then plated two on a liner into left field, setting the final and dropping Clearfield’s season record to 3-10.

The next opportunity for the Bison comes on Tuesday afternoon when they play host to another kind of eagle, the Bald Eagles of Bald Eagle Area. Back on April 6, it was Bald Eagle getting the win, 12-2. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Tyrone 200 006 0 – 8 10 1

Clearfield 000 000 0 – 0 3 3

Tyrone – 8

Zac Legars-ss 3110, AJ Coleman-cf 4232, Ross Gampe-p 4110, Landon Hamer-c 4142, Gage Miller-lf 3101, Brandon McClure-3b 3000, Kendall Lehner-2b 4111, Nathaniel Patterson-rf 2000, Ryan Seeger-ph 1100, Joshua Patterson-dh 3000, Landon Postreich-cr 0000. TOTALS 31 8 10 6.

Clearfield – 0

Morgen Billotte-cf/p 3010, Anthony Lopez-ss 2000, Cole Bloom-c 3000, Hayvin Bumbarger-1b 3010, Hunter Rumsky-p/2b 3000, Christian Welker-p 2000, Braison Patrick-2b 1000, Will Domico-rf 2000, Matt Irvin-ph 1000, Kam Kushner-lf 2000, Elijah Quick-3b 2010. TOTALS 24 0 3 0.

LOB: 5/4

E: Legars/Bloom, Quick, Rumsky

ROE: Gampe/Domico

2B: Hamer-2

SAC: McClure

FC: Miller, Seeger/Bumbarger

HBP: Miller, Legars

GIDP: Rumsky

SB: Lehner, Hamer-2

PIK: Hamer

PITCHING

Tyrone: Gampe-7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 1 BB.

Clearfield: Rumsky-5.1 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 8 SO, 0 BB; Welker-0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB; Billotte-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB.

W-Gampe

L-Rumsky (0-4)