BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the results of the 2023 awards.

The Chamber enjoys the process from start to finish, as nominations are made, decisions are discussed and then awards are given to the winners.

One of its struggles is that it can only select one winner for each award when there are so many worthy nominations within the community.

The President’s Cup Award is for a non-profit organization. The winner this year has the task of providing services every second of the year.

The Chamber is congratulating Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services as its 2023 BACC President’s Cup award recipient.

The Large Business of the Year Award has been given to Top Tier Federal Credit Union. It was originally established in 1940 for the employees of Owen-Illinois Glass Plant.

Now, the business has grown to 14,000 members from 13 counties in northwest Pennsylvania.

Some of the ways it gives back to the community include: an annual scholarship program, yearly backpack project campaign for foster children and area youth while donating to numerous local charities, events and organizations.

The Small Business of the Year Award was given to a business that provides quality floral arrangements with excellent customer service.

Bloom on Main is owned and operated by Jenifer Knapp, who helps her customers stay within their budget. She has a generous heart for the community and gives back.

She has a local pet food drive, gave balloons for the pink nights with many of the school sports teams, gave to the Brookville Music Department’s spaghetti dinner and provides Christmas and Thanksgiving centerpieces giveaways. There are also many more ways that Bloom on Main has been a meaningful part of Brookville.

The Dr. Walter Dick Memorial Award is an honorable award given to Brookville’s Citizen of the Year, a person who has sacrificially contributed to the community over a long period of time.

Ruthanne Barbazzeni has served in Brookville Area School District for the past 13 years, and been involved with a whole generation of students.

She began as an assistant principal and then became the junior-senior high school principal.

She is an active member of the Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission and has also served as its president. She will be retiring at the end of this year and will be missed deeply.

The Chamber is proud to celebrate the recipients of all four awards and hopes the community will as well, as paths cross.

Mayor Richard Beck attended the annual awards luncheon, giving a short speech and proclaiming April 21 as Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce Day.

Brookville Chamber is celebrating its 100th year serving the community. Visit its brand-new Web site and follow the Chamber on its social media for the latest updates.