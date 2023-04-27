DUBOIS – Students, faculty, staff, friends, family and members of the community all gathered at the PAW Center, on the campus of Penn State DuBois, to recognize the academic achievements, involvement in clubs, organizations, leadership initiatives, and intercollegiate athletics at the annual Recognition and Awards Banquet.
The evening began with a welcome message from Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer, who highlighted all the efforts that students have put in this academic year.
“I am always so excited for this time of the year,” Ryoo said. “To share in celebrating the hard work and dedication you, the students, have given to the campus community, scholarship and learning outside the classroom.”
Please visit Penn State DuBois Facebook for a gallery of photos.
Award winners for the evening were:
Student Awards
Eric A. and Josephine Walker Award: Karter Witmer
Laurel Award: Alicia Bryan
Student Athlete Leader Award: Jordan Bundy
Terry Hartman Community Service Award: Larissa James-LaBranche
Student Affairs Award: Brook Grove
PSUAC John Egli Academic Student Athlete Award: Dylan Treaster
The President Walker Award: Connor Carnahan, Patrick Connacher, Cristina Delaney, Dylan Donahue, Andrew Gerber, Christopher Gregory, Shayla Hines, Jaicob Hollick, Sarah Huston, Caleb Mattiuz, Tristan Parker, Jason Plubell, Tayler Rafferty, Emma Suplizio, Zachary Wymer
The President Sparks Award: Louise Bennett, Garrett Fischer, Lilia Lion, Allison Meko
First Year Associate Award: Connor Carnahan
First Year Baccalaureate Award: Patrick Connacher, Andrew Gerber, Christopher Gregory, Shayla Hines, Jaicob Hollick, Sarah Huston, Caleb Mattiuz, Tristan Parker, Jason Plubell, Tayler Rafferty, Emma Suplizio, Zachary Wymer
Second Year Baccalaureate Award: Louise Bennett, Lilia Lion, Allison Meko
Upper Division Baccalaureate Award: Kristen Mahle
Outstanding Adult Learners: Lisa Craggs, Cristina Delaney, Brook Grove, Julia Hedlund, Josh Lanzoni, Kristen Mahle, Savannah McCloskey-Reigh, Michael Sanabria
Orientation Leaders: Rachel Allegretto, Hannah Allen, Louise Bennett, Alicia Bryan, Aleigha Geer, Brook Grove, Skylar King, Kristen Mahle, Eliza Neal, Emily Roush, Luke Salvo, Kelsey Stuart, Justice Williams, Karter Witmer
Summer Leadership Experience: Hannah Allen, Louise Bennett, Alicia Bryan, Taylor Charles, Elise DuFour, Brook Grove, Skylar King, Tara Leamer, Braden Mohney, Emily Roush, Lukas Salvo, Logan Sell
Behrend Leadership Experience: Ayomide Adedeji, Taylor Charles, Donald Crabtree, Austin Dinsmore, Javonnie Glenn, Jason Plubell, Emma Powell, Dominic Torretti
Lion Ambassadors: Rachel Allegretto, Sallee Boose, Liz Bruner, Isaac Gray, Brook Grove, Hailey Kinley, Tara Leamer, Tayler Rafferty, Emily Roush, Luke Salvo, Casey Serine, Elyse Spehalski, Jessie Tarr, Dylan Treaster
Certified Peer Educators: Ayomide Adedeji, Hannah Allen, Taylor Charles, Brook Grove, Dakota Hetrick, Skylar King, Erin Maloney, Abigail McCracken, Alexis Piper, Anna Raffeinner, Emily Roush, Kyrsten Ruch, Lukas Salvo, Dominic Torretti, Karter Witmer
Top 5 Most Involved Students: Hannah Allen, Skylar King, Ayomide Adedeji, Javonnie Glenn, Alicia Bryan
Academic Excellence in Human Development and Family Studies: Kyrsten Ruch
Richard M. Smith Outstanding Senior Award in Business Administration: Taylor Charles
Outstanding Junior Award in Business Administration: Kristen Mahle
Wildlife Technology Daniel T. Wanless Award: Heather Bittle
Wildlife Technology Sherwood S. Stutz Award: Jessica Tarr
Academic Excellence Award in Criminal Justice: Brice Miller
Outstanding Achievement Award in Criminal Justice: Kierra Keck
Academic Excellence in Mathematics: Donald Crabtree
NCPA Launchbox/Entrepreneur: Anna Raffeinner
Outstanding Academic Achievement in Engineering, Applied Materials: Devin Carns
Occupational Therapy Academic Excellence Award: Kelsey Makin
Occupational Therapy Student of the Year: Hailey Kinley
Honors Scholar Program: Alicia Bryan, Taylor Charles, Isaac Gray, Shayla Hines, Larissa James-LaBranche, Sydney Kaschalk, Kolton Lyons, Haley Mumma, Logan Rode, Lukas Salvo, Emma Suplizio, Dylan Treaster, Maynard Weidman
Honors Program: Hannah Allen, Donald Crabtree, Madee Finalle, Sarah Huston, Marissa Mantangelo, Alexis Okane, Tristan Parker, Alexis Piper, Emma Powell, Madison Rhine, Emily Roush, Madison Sohnen, Riley West, Karter Witmer
Club Members of the Year: Business Society – Taylor Charles, Kristen Mahle, Javonnie Glenn, Alicia Bryan; Campus Activities Board – Brianna Bone, Curtis Lilliard; Christian Student Fellowship – Hailey Kinley; Delta Mu Sigma – Taylor Charles, Larissa James-LaBranche, Lukas Salvo, Dylan Treaster; Esports Club – Derek Mohney; HDFS Club – Abigail Suplizio; OT Club – Hailey Kinley; Student Government – Upperclass: Braden Mohney, First Year: Jason Plubell; THON – Jalen Kosko; Wildlife Society – Karter Witmer
Club of the Year: Business Society
Delta Mu Sigma Honors Society Inductees: Sara Allaman, Makena Baney, Madeleine Barsh, Christopher Blowers, Sallee Boose, Elizabeth Bruner, Jordan Bundy, Chelsea Busatto, Connor Carnahan, Madee Finalle, Aleigha Geer, Dakota Hetrick, Hailey Kinley, Zayne Knight, Kolton Lyons, Rorrie Maynard, Austin Mitchell, Abigail Morgo, Tanisha Myers, Tristan Parker, Jason Plubell, Emma Powell, Tayler Rafferty, Madison Rhine, Fiona Riss, Colton Roush, Kyrsten Ruch, Hope Spuck, Emma Suplizio, Caitlyn Watson, Gaven Wolfgang
Delta Mu Sigma Award: Taylor Charles
Community Awards
Award of Appreciation: Marianne & Hank Webster
Business of the Year: Soul Platter Cafe
Faculty and Staff Awards
Lions Pride Award: Ann Whyte
Students Choice Service Award: Marly Doty
Janette M. Burns Award: Jessica Clontz, Marly Doty and Dr. Sarah Pierotti
Club Advisor of the Year: Emily Thomas