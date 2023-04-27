DUBOIS – Students, faculty, staff, friends, family and members of the community all gathered at the PAW Center, on the campus of Penn State DuBois, to recognize the academic achievements, involvement in clubs, organizations, leadership initiatives, and intercollegiate athletics at the annual Recognition and Awards Banquet.

The evening began with a welcome message from Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer, who highlighted all the efforts that students have put in this academic year.

“I am always so excited for this time of the year,” Ryoo said. “To share in celebrating the hard work and dedication you, the students, have given to the campus community, scholarship and learning outside the classroom.”

Please visit Penn State DuBois Facebook for a gallery of photos.

Award winners for the evening were:

Student Awards

Eric A. and Josephine Walker Award: Karter Witmer

Laurel Award: Alicia Bryan

Student Athlete Leader Award: Jordan Bundy

Terry Hartman Community Service Award: Larissa James-LaBranche

Student Affairs Award: Brook Grove

PSUAC John Egli Academic Student Athlete Award: Dylan Treaster

The President Walker Award: Connor Carnahan, Patrick Connacher, Cristina Delaney, Dylan Donahue, Andrew Gerber, Christopher Gregory, Shayla Hines, Jaicob Hollick, Sarah Huston, Caleb Mattiuz, Tristan Parker, Jason Plubell, Tayler Rafferty, Emma Suplizio, Zachary Wymer

The President Sparks Award: Louise Bennett, Garrett Fischer, Lilia Lion, Allison Meko

First Year Associate Award: Connor Carnahan

First Year Baccalaureate Award: Patrick Connacher, Andrew Gerber, Christopher Gregory, Shayla Hines, Jaicob Hollick, Sarah Huston, Caleb Mattiuz, Tristan Parker, Jason Plubell, Tayler Rafferty, Emma Suplizio, Zachary Wymer

Second Year Baccalaureate Award: Louise Bennett, Lilia Lion, Allison Meko

Upper Division Baccalaureate Award: Kristen Mahle

Outstanding Adult Learners: Lisa Craggs, Cristina Delaney, Brook Grove, Julia Hedlund, Josh Lanzoni, Kristen Mahle, Savannah McCloskey-Reigh, Michael Sanabria

Orientation Leaders: Rachel Allegretto, Hannah Allen, Louise Bennett, Alicia Bryan, Aleigha Geer, Brook Grove, Skylar King, Kristen Mahle, Eliza Neal, Emily Roush, Luke Salvo, Kelsey Stuart, Justice Williams, Karter Witmer

Summer Leadership Experience: Hannah Allen, Louise Bennett, Alicia Bryan, Taylor Charles, Elise DuFour, Brook Grove, Skylar King, Tara Leamer, Braden Mohney, Emily Roush, Lukas Salvo, Logan Sell

Behrend Leadership Experience: Ayomide Adedeji, Taylor Charles, Donald Crabtree, Austin Dinsmore, Javonnie Glenn, Jason Plubell, Emma Powell, Dominic Torretti

Lion Ambassadors: Rachel Allegretto, Sallee Boose, Liz Bruner, Isaac Gray, Brook Grove, Hailey Kinley, Tara Leamer, Tayler Rafferty, Emily Roush, Luke Salvo, Casey Serine, Elyse Spehalski, Jessie Tarr, Dylan Treaster

Certified Peer Educators: Ayomide Adedeji, Hannah Allen, Taylor Charles, Brook Grove, Dakota Hetrick, Skylar King, Erin Maloney, Abigail McCracken, Alexis Piper, Anna Raffeinner, Emily Roush, Kyrsten Ruch, Lukas Salvo, Dominic Torretti, Karter Witmer

Top 5 Most Involved Students: Hannah Allen, Skylar King, Ayomide Adedeji, Javonnie Glenn, Alicia Bryan

Academic Excellence in Human Development and Family Studies: Kyrsten Ruch

Richard M. Smith Outstanding Senior Award in Business Administration: Taylor Charles

Outstanding Junior Award in Business Administration: Kristen Mahle

Wildlife Technology Daniel T. Wanless Award: Heather Bittle

Wildlife Technology Sherwood S. Stutz Award: Jessica Tarr

Academic Excellence Award in Criminal Justice: Brice Miller

Outstanding Achievement Award in Criminal Justice: Kierra Keck

Academic Excellence in Mathematics: Donald Crabtree

NCPA Launchbox/Entrepreneur: Anna Raffeinner

Outstanding Academic Achievement in Engineering, Applied Materials: Devin Carns

Occupational Therapy Academic Excellence Award: Kelsey Makin

Occupational Therapy Student of the Year: Hailey Kinley

Honors Scholar Program: Alicia Bryan, Taylor Charles, Isaac Gray, Shayla Hines, Larissa James-LaBranche, Sydney Kaschalk, Kolton Lyons, Haley Mumma, Logan Rode, Lukas Salvo, Emma Suplizio, Dylan Treaster, Maynard Weidman

Honors Program: Hannah Allen, Donald Crabtree, Madee Finalle, Sarah Huston, Marissa Mantangelo, Alexis Okane, Tristan Parker, Alexis Piper, Emma Powell, Madison Rhine, Emily Roush, Madison Sohnen, Riley West, Karter Witmer

Club Members of the Year: Business Society – Taylor Charles, Kristen Mahle, Javonnie Glenn, Alicia Bryan; Campus Activities Board – Brianna Bone, Curtis Lilliard; Christian Student Fellowship – Hailey Kinley; Delta Mu Sigma – Taylor Charles, Larissa James-LaBranche, Lukas Salvo, Dylan Treaster; Esports Club – Derek Mohney; HDFS Club – Abigail Suplizio; OT Club – Hailey Kinley; Student Government – Upperclass: Braden Mohney, First Year: Jason Plubell; THON – Jalen Kosko; Wildlife Society – Karter Witmer

Club of the Year: Business Society

Delta Mu Sigma Honors Society Inductees: Sara Allaman, Makena Baney, Madeleine Barsh, Christopher Blowers, Sallee Boose, Elizabeth Bruner, Jordan Bundy, Chelsea Busatto, Connor Carnahan, Madee Finalle, Aleigha Geer, Dakota Hetrick, Hailey Kinley, Zayne Knight, Kolton Lyons, Rorrie Maynard, Austin Mitchell, Abigail Morgo, Tanisha Myers, Tristan Parker, Jason Plubell, Emma Powell, Tayler Rafferty, Madison Rhine, Fiona Riss, Colton Roush, Kyrsten Ruch, Hope Spuck, Emma Suplizio, Caitlyn Watson, Gaven Wolfgang

Delta Mu Sigma Award: Taylor Charles

Community Awards

Award of Appreciation: Marianne & Hank Webster

Business of the Year: Soul Platter Cafe

Faculty and Staff Awards

Lions Pride Award: Ann Whyte

Students Choice Service Award: Marly Doty

Janette M. Burns Award: Jessica Clontz, Marly Doty and Dr. Sarah Pierotti

Club Advisor of the Year: Emily Thomas