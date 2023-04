Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: (Raspberry Nut Pinwheels). Raspberry Nut Pinwheels Ingredients 1/2 cup butter, softened 1 cup sugar 1 large egg 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 cups all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 1/4 cup seedless raspberry jam 3/4 cup finely chopped walnuts Directions -In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-raspberry-nut-pinwheels/