BROOKVILLE, Pa. — Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on Thursday, April 27, that Jefferson County has joined the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI), a collaborative program launched by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and law enforcement to divert individuals in need to treatment services. Jefferson County becomes the 21st county to join LETI as Attorney General Henry continues efforts […]

