MADERA – A Curwensville man has been accused of robbing the Madera Dollar General Store at gunpoint in January of last year.

Greg A. Selner, 54, was charged Wednesday by Clearfield-based state police with felony robbery (two counts), as well as misdemeanor terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, theft by unlawful taking (two counts), retail theft, simple assault (two counts) and disorderly conduct.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27, 2022, a male suspect entered the store and looked around the cash register. There was no clerk available.

After grabbing a drink, he got the attention of the clerk who was stocking shelves nearby. Then, at the counter, he allegedly pulled out a black in color gun and demanded money.

“I’m sorry to rob you,” the suspect reportedly commented to the clerk, “but I’m doing it for my family and kids.” Allegedly he left the store with $102.88 and a drink worth $2.12.

The suspect was wearing blue jeans, brown shoes, a light gray sweatshirt with “Pittsburgh” across the chest and a Pittsburgh Steelers emblem, a green beanie hat and a black mask.

In addition to the loss of $105, the store had to close for several hours following the incident as state police began their initial investigation.

On Jan. 28, 2022, Bigler Township police recovered the suspect’s Pittsburgh Steelers sweatshirt along Main Street and turned it over to troopers.

Surveillance footage from the township building also showed the suspect vehicle—a silver in color passenger car—leaving Dollar General and heading towards where police found the sweatshirt.

Laboratory analysis determined that the DNA profile from the sweatshirt was associated with Selner, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

In a July 2022 state police interview, Selner claimed he didn’t commit the robbery, and when confronted with DNA evidence, he claimed to have sold the sweatshirt in a large yard sale in fall 2021.

However, when state police spoke with several of Selner’s surrounding neighbors, none were able to recall Selner having any sort of yard sale.

Selner also claimed that on the day of the reported robbery, he had an appointment in Houtzdale to seek assistance with his car payment.

While state police did confirm Selner had an appointment, it wasn’t until 10:45 a.m., and only a seven-minute drive from the Dollar General store, state police said.

Selner has been incarcerated at Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 3.