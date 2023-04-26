Accidents happen all the time. Therefore, knowing when and how to lend a hand can make a difference. These are some basic steps you can take in an emergency.

Emergencies can be trying but knowing what warning signs to look for will ensure you get through it. Having a grasp of what to do can be a real help, whether in an accident or other medical emergency. These are the most important things to watch for in an emergency situation.

Bleeding

The first thing you should watch out for in an emergency is any form of bleeding. If you encounter someone that’s bleeding uncontrollably, it’s essential to offer assistance right away. Carefully put pressure on the wound and use whatever you can to stop the blood flow.

Use medical pads and bandages to cover and elevate the wound if possible. If you can’t get it to stop, keep pressure on the wound until help arrives. Never try to move an injured person, especially if their injury is severe.

Loss of Consciousness

Something to be especially wary of is an individual losing consciousness. If someone blacks out for too long, it could cause brain damage. If someone you know is unconscious or behaving unusually, you should call medical services immediately.

Ensure their breathing and pulse is normal, then call EMS services to get them professional medical attention. One reason why medical transportation is important is the peace of mind you and your loved ones will have with experienced staff on hand.

Coughing and Vomiting

Extreme illness is another common issue in emergencies. Watching out for symptoms such as coughing, vomiting, and shivering will allow you to provide aid and assistance if necessary. Sometimes, it’s as simple as getting some medication, but you never know.

Many associate such issues with illnesses ranging from pneumonia to acid reflux, so communicate with the individual before attempting to provide aid. If someone is having an extremely violent or uncontrollable coughing fit, contact medical help immediately.

Always Be Ready for an Emergency

You never know when a dangerous situation will present itself. Taking the time to learn some of the most basic first-aid procedures could potentially save a life.

Knowing the most common things to watch out for in an emergency situation will allow you to act as soon as possible.